102nd Women's Texas Amateur set for July 11-14 at Eagle's Bluff

DALLAS – The 102nd Women’s Texas Amateur will be played July 11-14 at Eagle’s Bluff Country Club in Bullard.
This will be the third TGA women’s major conducted at Eagle’s Bluff Country Club. The club previously hosted the 81st Women’s Texas Amateur in 2002, won by Stephanie Godare, and, more recently, the inaugural Women’s Stroke Play Championship in 2015, won by Kaitlyn Papp.
“We are so excited to be going back to Eagle’s Bluff,” said Amy Worthington, TGA Director of Women’s Operations. “We look forward to a great test of golf and are confident this course will identify a worthy champion and provide an unforgettable experience for everyone.”
The 102nd Women’s Texas Amateur will feature a starting field of 88 golfers, comprised of the state’s most accomplished juniors, collegians, mid-amateurs and seniors. The championship format is 18 holes of stroke play qualifying on Tuesday, July 11, with the low 32 scores advancing to the Championship match play bracket. The remaining players are seeded into additional match play flights. First- and second-round Championship matches will be played Wednesday, July 12; quarterfinals and semifinals on Thursday, July 13; and the final on Friday, July 14. All matches are 18 holes.
Opened in 1999, Eagle’s Bluff Country Club is a 462-acre master-planned community bordering the eastern shoreline of Lake Palestine. The golf course was designed by Carlton Gibson and is set on a rolling piece of property highlighted by stately pines, dogwoods, azaleas, and picturesque views of the lake. The strategic par-71 layout, which measures close to 6,400 yards from the middle set of tees, features holes that play in a variety of directions, with contoured fairways and greens, and numerous water hazards.
“The players will need to have their full skill sets ready to go at Eagle’s Bluff,” Worthington said. “The course offers up the kind of risk-reward opportunities that will require strategy and discipline off the tee, on approach shots, and around the greens. It’s a great venue and is sure to provide an excellent challenge for the players.”
Included in this year’s field is last year’s runner up Remington Isaac of Kansas State University. Isaac fell to back-to-back champion Emma McMyler in the championship match last summer. Past champion Mina Hardin of Fort Worth will also look to hoist the Spring Lake Cup once again as she tees it up at Eagle’s Bluff.
Among the other notable players who will be in this year’s starting field are several top finishers from the TGA Women’s Stroke Play Championship back in June. They are Texas A&M sophomore Mia Nixon of Martins Mill, Shyla Brown of McKinney, Arlington’s Madison Le, Elina Sinz of Katy, and Dallas’ Alise Knudson.
Live scoring updates and daily recaps, as well as tee times and pairings, will be available on the TGA website once the action gets underway from Eagle’s Bluff Country Club.
