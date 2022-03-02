ALTO — It's baseball time in Alto.
The 12th Annual Alto Yellowjacket Classic is scheduled to commence on Thursday morning at 9 a.m. when Timpson and Alto are slated to open the three-day event.
Alto (3-1) will wrap up opening day play by facing Spring Legacy School at 5 p.m.
Friday's schedule has Alto and Broaddus (0-3) slated to do battle on the diamond.
The Yellowjackets will close the tournament out with a 3 p.m. affair on Saturday.
Other teams entered in the tourney include Woden (1-2), Martinsville (0-0) and Spring Legacy School (record unavailable).
All games will take place at the Alto Baseball Complex, located on the Alto ISD campus.
