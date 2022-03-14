13-4A soccer: Panthers to head to playoffs as league's No. 2 seed

TYLER — In its regular season finale on Friday night, Bullard dropped a 1-0 decision to Cumberland Academy in a match that was played in Tyler.
The Panthers (13-5-1, 11-3) and the Knights both had the same number of points, but Bullard had a 32-28 goals scored advantage over Cumberland (18-5, 10-4), hence Bullard will represent the circuit as its second-place team when bi-district play opens up early next week. Chapel Hill earned the league's district crown and Lindale came in fourth.
Bullard will face the No.4 seed (North Lamar or Pittsburg) out of District 14-4A in the opening round.
Some of the Panthers to watch going into post season play are Ivan Ruiz, Landon Jackson, Noah Hill and Caden Roberts.
Ruiz leads the team with 61 points (17 goals, 6 assists), with Jackson having 56 points (14 goals, 7 assists).
Hill has racked up 34 points and has delivered six goals and eight assists.
Goalkeeper Caden Roberts has generated eight clean sheet wins and has 33 points.
