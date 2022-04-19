16-3A Baseball: Hearon drives in winning run, Troup upsets Elysian Fields

TROUP — Colby Turner's strong outing on the mound and a rock-solid night at the plate by Grayson Hearon and Tanner Keys was the recipe for defeat for Elysian Fields on Tuesday night when Troup upset the Yellowjackets, 3-2 in Troup.
Elysian Fields (9-10-2, 7-4) came into the game tied for second place in the district standings while Troup (12-10-1, 6-5) sat in fifth place.
Hearon blasted a two-run single in the bottom of the sixth inning that turned out to be the game-winning hit for the Tigers.
Troup trailed 2-1 going into the sixth.
Hearon and Keys both went 2-3, with Keys accounting for the Tigers' only extra base knock of the evening, which was a double.
Turner, the Troup ace, went the distance on the hill and struck out nine while walking two. He gave up two runs, one of which was earned and scattered seven hits.
Kip Lewis had two hits, including a double, for Elysian Fields.
