16-3A Baseball: League-leading Tatum shuts out Troup in 6

TROUP - Tatum ended Tuesday night the same way it started it - by being undefeated in District 16-3A play.
The visiting Eagles blanked Troup 11-0 (6 innings, mercy rule) to move to 11-9, 7-0.
Tatum had 13 hits in the game compared to the Tigers' six.
Ty Lovelady, Tucker Howell, Carson Davenport, Colby Turner, Hayden Hunt and Conner Boyd each had a base hit for Troup (11-8, 4-3), who is now tied with Arp for third place in the conference standings.
Truitt Anthony pitched a complete game and fanned seven while walking two for Tatum and Turner took the loss on the hill for the Tigers.
