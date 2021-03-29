16-3A Baseball: Lovelady's game winning hit gives Troup a 7-6 win over West Rusk

TROUP — Jace Lovelady delivered a base hit in the bottom of the seventh inning that sent a pair of Troup Tigers in to score and Troup went on to beat West Rusk, 7-6, on Friday in Troup.
It was the Tigers' second one-run win over the Raiders (11-10, 2-3) of the week.
Troup moved to 13-4, 5-0 with the victory.
West Rusk led 2-1 going into the seventh.
The Raiders scored four times in the top of the frame, but Troup came right back to secure the triumph late by plating six men in the home half of the final inning.
Braden Vess went 2-3, which included a double.
Dylan Moore had two hits in four official trips with Bradley Adams adding a base hit and and an RBI.
Bracey Cover came on in relief of Max Cheney to work the final third of an inning to earn the win on the mound. He struck out one batter.
Next up for Troup is a home date with Arp at 7 p.m. on Tuesday.
