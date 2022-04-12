16-3A Baseball: Raider batters explode for 14 hits in victory over Tigers

TROUP - West Rusk batters collected 14 hits off of three Troup pitchers on Monday night when the Raiders defeated the Tigers, 12-7.
J. Harper went 2-4, with a double and four runs batted in for the Raiders (16-8, 7-3).
Troup was led at the plate by Bracey Cover (two hits), Bradley Adams, (double, two RBI) and Payton Elliott (single, RBI).
Jace Lovelady and Kash hardy drove in runs for the Maroon and White.
West Rusk batters seemed to be chompin' at the bit.The Raiders scored four runs in the top of the first to put the pressure on the Tigers early on.
The Raiders extended their lead to 12-2 after five-and-a-half.
The Tigers scored five runs in the final two segments to finish strong offensively.
