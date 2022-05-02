16-3A Baseball: Tigers prevail over Yellowjackets for final playoff spot

MARSHALL — As a result of its 8-5 victory over Elysian Fields on Friday night, the Troup Baseball Tigers are playoff bound.
The Tigers (14-11) will represent District 16-3A as its fourth place team.
Troup, Elysian Fields and Harleton ended the regular season in a three-way tie for third place.
The trio of teams met up at Woods Field on the campus of East Texas Baptist University on Friday night to sort things out.
Following its win over Elysian Fields, which eliminated the Yellowjackets from the playoff picture, Troup played Harleton in a game that determined third place — the Wildcats topped the Tigers, 12-2 in that fray.
Bracey Cover was the winning pitcher for the Maroon and White in the win over Elysian Fields. Cover hurled a complete game and gave up five runs on nine hits. He struck out two and didn't walk a batter.
Bradley Adams had two of the Tigers' five hits. He also drove in a run.
Ty Lovelady, Colby Turner and Cover each had a base hit for Troup.
Tucker Howell drove in a run for the winners.
Troup will take on the Sabine Cardinals, the District 15-3A champions, in a best-of-3 UIL, Class 3A, Region II, bi-district series, which will open at 7:30 p.m. on Friday with Game 1.
Game 2 is scheduled to take place at 1 p.m. on Saturday, and if a third contest is needed, it will be played 30 minutes after the conclusion of Game 2.
All games will be played at Lindale High School.
