16-3A Baseball: Troup to battle Elysian Fields for final playoff spot

TROUP — Fourteen district games wasn't enough to determine the four clubs that will be representing District 16-3A in the playoffs.
Troup, Elysian Field and Harleton all ended the regular season on Tuesday night having 8-6 conference records and in a three-way tie for third place.
On Friday night at East Texas Baptist University's Woods Field in Marshall, the three teams will get together to settle things.
At 6 p.m. the Tigers will take on Elysian Fields. The winner of that game qualifies for post season, while the loser's season will come to a close.
The Troup-Elysian Fields winner will then play Harleton, with the winner garnering the third seed from the league, and the loser going to post season as the No. 4 seed.
The Justin Blackmon-coached Tigers split their regular-season meetings with Elysian Fields, having lost, 7-4, on March 25 and bouncing back to stop the Jackets, 3-2, on April 19.
Troup will enter play on Friday having won five of its last seven games.
Tatum (12-2 in 16-3A) and West Rusk (10-4 in 16-3A) are the top-two seeds from the circuit.
