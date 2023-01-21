JEFFERSON - Jefferson raced out to take a 30-10 lead break at intermission and the Bulldogs went on to defeat Troup, 61-40, on Friday evening.
Troup (16-10, 4-2) is third in the district standings, trailing Tatum (6-0 in district) and Jefferson (17-5, 5-1), who sits in second place.
Troup will welcome Tatum to Tiger Gymnasium for a 7:45 p.m. game on Tuesday.
Trae Davis knock in 13 points to lead Troup in scoring against the Bulldogs. Jarett Castillo and Bryce Wallum pitched in seven apiece.
Jefferson's Kenneth Ross led all players with 19 points.
JUNIOR VARSITY-Troup 42, Jefferson 23
