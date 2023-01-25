16-3A Boys Hoops: League-leading Tatum prevails over Troup

TROUP - Tatum remained undefeated in District 16-3A play after handing Troup a 65-46 loss at Tiger Gymnasium on Tuesday.

The Eagles received a game-high 16 points from Jordan Chambers.

Trae Davis and Carson Davenport dropped in 15 and 12 points, respectively for the Tigers (16-11, 4-3).

Bryce Wallum added seven points for the visitors.

Tatum drained eight triples in the game compared to the Tigers' four.

Tatum built a 34-16 lead at intermission and never looked back.

JUNIOR VARSITY: Troup 50, Tatum 35

