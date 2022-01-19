16-3A Boys: Waskom nips Troup, 49-46

TROUP — Troup came close to pulling off an un upset at Tiger Gymnasium on Tuesday night, but in the end Waskom escaped with a 49-46 win over the home team in District 16-3A play.
The Wildcats improved to 14-2, 4-1, while Troup's record now stands at 16-9, 2-4.
The difference in the game boiled down to the visitors outscoring the Tigers 13-11 in the second quarter and 13-12 in the third; the game was just that close.
Logan Womack of Troup led all players with 16 points.
Bracey Cover knocked in 13 and Trae Davis chipped in 12.
Both clubs sank six shots from beyond the arc, with Cover sinking three treys for Troup and Womack two.
Waskom was led in scoring by Diego Smith with 14.
Troup will be in Harleton on Friday to take on another bunch of Wildcats.
JUNIOR VARSITY — Troup 44, Waskom 24.
