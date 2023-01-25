16-3A Girls Hoops: Tatum defense causes problems for Troup

TROUP - Tatum defeated Troup, 31-13, in a District 16-3A encounter that was played at Tiger Gymnasium on Tuesday night.
The Lady Eagles (14-8, 8-0), who entered the game by allowing conference rivals just 26 points a game on average, recorded another excellent performance in what was a low scoring affair.
Sarah Neel and Chloie Haugeberg were the top scorers for the Lady TIgers. Neel knocked in seven points and Haugeberg had five.
Neel came up with three rebounds and a steal while Haugeberg chipped in two boards, two assists and a steal.
Emery Cover completed the scoring for Troup (10-17, 2-7) by tossing in one point.
Troup's leading rebounder was Bailey Blanton, who pulled down six boards.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.