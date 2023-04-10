LONGVIEW – There are going to be quite a few golfers that will not be present for classes at Troup High School on April 19 and 20.
Instead of attending school those days, the talented linksters will be a few miles down the road at Oakhurst Golf Course in Bullard, the host venue for the Class 3A, Region II Golf Championships.
The Troup Maroon boy's team came in first place at the District 16-3A Golf Tournament, which was held at the Longview Country Club on March 27 and April 2, while the Troup White finished in second place. Both teams qualified for the regional tournament as a result of their respective finishes.
The Troup girl's squad won second place, and will also be traveling to Oakhurst next week for regionals.
Troup Maroon came in 656 as a team, while Troup White had a score of 745.
The Lady Tigers recorded a score of 881, trailing only Tatum (800).
Jaxson Green (82-69 — 151) of Troup earned the Individual Medalist District Champion in rather dramatic fashion. He shot a final round 1-under-par 69 to edge out teammate Grayson Hearon (82-70—152) for top honors by one stroke. Hearon put on a show as well, and shot a 70 in the first round.
Waskom's Ridge Riley (84-86 — 170) was the First Regular Qualifier, with Lawton Emmons (86-85 – 171) coming in second place.
In the girl's division, Tatum supplied the top two individual finishers: Hannah Mercott (91-81—182) and Abby Sorenson (96-100 — 196).
The First Regular Qualifier was claimed by Elysian Fields' Lexxi Price (111-123 — 234) and Addie Blanton (120-124 — 214) from Troup was the Second Regular Qualifier.
Parker Osborn (91-83 — 174) and Tucker Howell (90-89 – 179 also played for the Maroon team.
The White unit was made up of Bryce Wallum (93-92 — 185), Hunter Nord (93-93 — 186), Wyatt Roth (103-85—188), Carson Davenport (103-87—196) and Blake Henson (99-94 — 193).
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.