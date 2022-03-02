16-3A Softball: Davis' perfect night powers Troup to 15-0 win over Waskom

TROUP — The Lady Tigers of Troup opened District 16-3A play on Tuesday night by claiming a 15-0 (3 innings, run rule) victory over Waskom.
Troup's Lindsay Davis, a McNeese State University signee, threw a perfect game and fanned all nine Lady Wildcats that she faced.
The Lady Tigers capitalized on receiving 10 walks in the abbreviated affair.
Jessie Minnix belted a double and Davis clubbed a single for the Lady Tigers.
Hailee Priest, an Arkansas Baptist College signee, and Chloie Haugeberg each drove in a run for Troup.
The Lady Tigers stole 22 bases in the contest, with Davis leading the way with five swipes.
Taylor Gillispie had four steals, while Bailey Blanton and Haugeberg had three apiece.
The Lady Tigers (5-2, 1-0) will take a break from conference play by continuing to play a very aggressive non-district schedule, which will feature Troup playing in the Hallsville Tournament beginning on Thursday.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.