TROUP - Visiting West Rusk and Troup went toe to toe in a battle for first place in the District 16-3A standings on Friday night.
The game turned into a bit of a pitcher's duel, with Lily Waddell and West Rusk prevailing 4-0 over Taylor Gillispie and Troup.
West Rusk ends the first round of league play with a 6-0 record, while Troup now stands 5-1.
Waddell scattered four hits, struck out 16 and walked one to earn the win.
Gillispie went the distance for Troup and surrendered three earned runs off of six hits. She fanned 14 and walked six.
Gillispie and Karsyn Williamson accounted for all of the Troup hits. Gillispie stroked a triple and a double while Williamson went 2-3 at the dish.
Next up for Troup is a 5:30 p.m. game on Tuesday against Arp.
