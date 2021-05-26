16-3A Softball: Lindsay Davis nabs Most Valuable Player honors

TROUP — Lindsay Davis heads a hefty list of Troup softball standouts that received superlative accolades as a part of the conference's post season awards.
Davis a junior, earned Most Valuable Player honors, following a vote of the loop's head coaches.
In the circle Davis went 23-5 with an earned run average of 0.46. She pitched 152.2 innings this season and recorded 358 strikeouts — she has just over 750 strikeouts for her career — while walking only 33 opposing hitters, who batted 0.80 against her.
The hard-throwing righty racked up five no-hitters in the 2021 campaign and 12 shutouts.
At the plate Davis batted at a .521 clip. She hit three home runs and drove in 30 runs. Davis belted eight triples and an equal number of doubles.
Mia Beason, Troup's only senior, was picked as the Co-Defensive Player of the Year. She ended the season with a .952 fielding percentage, having made just four errors in 84 total chance.
Freshman Bailey Blanton was chosen as the league's Offensive Player of the Year. Blanton batted .394 during the recently completed season. She lifted eight home runs and amassed 43 RBI.
Coach of the Year plaudits went to Lady Tiger head coach Sam Weeks. Weeks led the team to a 27-5 overall record (14-0 in district). In addition, the Troup ladies were ranked as high as No. 2 in the state for several weeks.
Garnering first team honors were infielder Maddy Griffin, flex player Haylee Priest and outfielders Karsyn Williamson and Jessie Minnix.
Catcher Sarah Neel was included on the league's second team list.
Earning honorable mention from Troup were Tara Wells, Chloie Haugeberg and Morgan Parrish.
The entire Lady Tiger squad — Raegan Derrick, Sydnie Dickey, Aubrey Griffin, Maddy Griffin, Kayla Moellendorf, Morgan Parrish, Karsyn Williamson, Sarah Neel, Lindsay Davis, Tara Wells, Haylee Priest, Mia Beason, Jessie Minnix, Chloie Haugeberg and Bailey Blanton — achieved Academic All-District distinction.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.