16-3A Softball: Troup collects a 6-2 win over Arp

TROUP - Troup opened the second half of district play on a high note on Tuesday by defeating Arp, 6-2.
Taylor Gillispie tossed a complete game and was the winning pitcher. She allowed two runs off of five hits struck out nine and issued two free passes.
Cadence Ellis, Makayla Spencer and Sydnie Dickey combined to go 6-9 with four runs batted in.
Ellis went 2-3 with a double and two RBI, Spencer and Dickey had two hits and an RBI each.
Other players of impact for the Lady Tigers (14-7-1, 6-1) were Karsyn Williamson (double, RBI) and Qhenja Jordan (double).
Lacy Fletcher had two hits for Arp (10-12, 2-5).
