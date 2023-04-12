16-3A Softball: Troup defeats Elysian Fields in 11, Gillispie fans 21

ELYSIAN FIELDS - Troup returned home with an 11-inning, 1-0 victory over Elysian Fields on Tuesday evening.
Taylor Gillispie tossed a complete game for the Lady Tigers. She scattered three hits, struck out 21 and walked five.
The Lady Jackets' Cora Creech also pitched well. Creech collected 15 strike outs.
Tara Wells blasted a triple and drove in the game winning run for the Lady Tigers (17-7-1, 9-1).
Sydnie Dickey also had a three base hit, while London Driggers, Karsyn Williamson, MaKayla Spencer and Bailey Blanton each produced a single for the Maroon and White.
Elysian Fields now owns a 14-15, 6-6 record.
Troup is slated to host Waskom at 5:30 p.m. on Friday.
