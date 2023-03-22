TROUP - Four Lady Tigers recorded a multi-hit game to power Troup to a 15-0 win over visiting Waskom on Tuesday afternoon in Waskom.
Senior Karsyn Williamson pounded a pair of triples and drove in two runs as a part of a 3-5 afternoon while Taylor Gillispie crushed two doubles and collected a couple of RBI.
Bailey Blanton had two hits, which was highlighted by a double and Qhenja Jordan belted out a pair of base hits and drove in a run.
Cadence Ellis ripped a two base knock and tallied two RBI.
Adding a base hit and a RBI for the Lady Tigers was Hannah Cearley.
Troup did all its damage in just two frames. The Lady Tigers plated eight runs in the sixth inning after scoring seven in the third.
Gillispie earned her 12th win of the season by going the distance in the circle and giving up just three hits. She struck out 14 Ladycats and walked two while lowering her earned run average to 1.70 in 18 starts.
Troup (13-6-1, 5-0) will host West Rusk, who is also 5-0 in league play, at 5:30 p.m. on Friday.
Waskom dropped to 3-17, 0-4 with the defeat.
