16-3A Softball: Troup scores 6 in the 5th to subdue Tatum, 9-2

TATUM — Troup hung a six spot on the scoreboard in the fifth inning of Monday's District 16-3A game against Tatum, and went on to defeat the Lady Eagles, 9-2, in Tatum.
The game was originally scheduled to be played on Friday, but inclement weather forced the postponement until Monday.
Tatum led 1-0 before Troup's scoring outburst.
The Lady Tigers (12-5, 3-0) garnered 11 hits in the contest, with four team members having a multi-hit game.
Lindsay Davis stroked a pair of doubles and drove in a run, Sarah Neel tripled and hit a base hit and drove in a team-best three runs.
Haylee Priest and Jessie Minnix had two hits apiece, with each driving in a run.
Davis ruled in the pitching circle. She gave up two unearned runs on two hits, struck out 15 and walked two in earning the victory.
Davis is now 9-2 for the season and has an earned run average of 0.29. She has pitched 48.1 innings and has allowed 13 hits while striking out 110 opposing hitters and walking 15.
