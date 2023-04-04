16-3A Softball: Troup uses a 13-hit attack to bury Tatum

TROUP - Five Troup Lady Tigers had a muti-hit day at the plate on Tuesday when the Lady Tigers put away visiting Tatum, 7-4.
Troup scored twice in the bottom of the fourth to break a 2-2 tie and never trailed the rest of the way.
Senior Karsyn Williamson led the way for Troup by going 3-4 with the bat.
Cadence Ellis had two hits in three official trips, which included a home run and and two RBI.
Sydnie Dickey went 2-3 and drove in one run.
Other offensive standouts for the Maroon and White included Tara Wells (2-4, 2B, 3 RBI) and Bailey Blanton (2-4, RBI).
Taylor Gillispie pitched a complete game and was the winning pitcher for Troup. She scattered two earned runs off of eight hits, fanned 12 and walked only one.
Troup improved to 16-7-1, 8-1 with the win, while Tatum fell to 6-18, 4-4.
