16-3A Track & Field meet: Troup's Trae Davis qualifies for Area meet in 5 events

NEW LONDON – Troup’s Trae Davis qualified for the upcoming Area meet in five events on Wednesday and Thursday at the District 16-3A Track and Field Championships, which were held at West Rusk’s Bruce Bradshaw Stadium.
Competing as an individual, Davis won the gold medal in Long Jump (22’-3.5”), finished as the runner-up in Triple Jump (42’-6.5”) and ended up in third place in the 200 Meter Run (22.44).
He was also a member of the Tigers’ 4X200 Meter Relay team that came in second place, posting a time of 1:29.94 and was a part of the third place 4X100 Meter Relay unit that was timed in 42.52.
The Lady Tigers won two gold medals. Emory Cover came in first place in Triple Jump (35’-1.5”) and Bailey Gibson cleared 8’-0” to post the best mark in Pole Vault.
The top five teams for the varsity boys were: West Rusk (164), Jefferson (101), Tatum (94), Arp (86) and Troup (84).
Tatum won the team title in the varsity girls diviison by racking up 161 points.
West Rusk (110), Jefferson (110), Elysian Fields (88) and Troup (66) rounded out the top five.
The Area meet will take place on Wednesday, April 19 at White Oak High School.
Boys-Troup Area Qualifiers
High Jump- 3. Keshawn Kendrick, 5’-6”
Pole Vault- 3. Quintin Taylor, 12’-0”
Long Jump- 1. Trae Davis, 22’-3.5”; 3. Bryce Wallum, 19’-11”
Triple Jump- 2. Davis, 42’-6.5”
100 Meter Dash- 2. Caden Claburne, 11.33
200 Meter Dash- 3. Davis, 22.44
4X100 Meter Relay- 3. Troup (Kevin Pierce, Claburne, Wallum, Davis), 42.52
4X200 Meter Relay- 2. Troup (Claburne, Wallum, Conner Boyd, Davis), 1:29.94
Girls-Troup Area Qualifiers
Shot Put- 3. Reagan Shoffner, 31’-8.5”
Pole Vault- 1. Bailey Gibson , 8’-0”; 2. Kambry Nelson, 8’-0”; 4. Ava Saxon, 7’-0”
Triple Jump- 1. Emory Cover, 35’-1.5”
800 Meter Run- 4. Nelson, 2:35.71
4X100 Relay- 4. Troup (Chloe Haugeberg, Audree Hicks, Cover, Ashja Franklin), 51.80
