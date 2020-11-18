16-3A Volleyball Awards: Blanton named league's Newcomer of the Year

Bailey Blanton, a 5'-10” outside hitter/middle blocker from Troup High School, has been named as the District 16-3A Newcomer of the Year.
The freshman led the Lady Tigers in several statistical categories in the recently completed season.
Other award winners from Troup included Sam Eastman (first team), Avery Thibodeaux, Tara Wells and Karsyn Williamson, second team selections, and Jessie Minnix, who came away with an honorable mention accolade.
Eleven student athletes involved in volleyball earned Academic All-District honors.
That group included Morgan Parrish, Sarah Neel, Jessie Minnix, Chloe Haugeberg, Maddy Griffin and Sam Eastman.
Also making the list was Caed Derrick, Avery Thibodeaux, Tara Wells, Jaycee Eastman and Bailey Blanton.
Troup volleyball is coached by Arden Johnson.
