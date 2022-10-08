16-3A Volleyball: Tatum earns a 3-1 triumph over Troup

TROUP - Tatum carved out a 3-1 win over Troup on Friday afternoon at Tiger Gymnasium.
The Lady Eagles are now 33-6 overall and 8-0 in league play. The Lady Tigers' record is 22-12 and 5-2.
After the Lady Eagles won the opening game, 25-23, Troup bounced back to take the second set, by the same score. The Lady Eagles responded by winning Games 3 and 4 by scores of 25-20 and 25-14 to bag the win.
Bailey Blanton swatted down 13 kills, to compliment her 17 digs, three blocks and one assist.
Chloie Haugeberg pitched in seven spikes and five digs for the Maroon and White while Emory Cover collected seven kills and seven digs.
Qhenja Jodan recorded seven kills, five digs and an ace.
Leading Troup in assists was Tara Wells with 31. Wells also racked up six digs.
Karsyn Williamson had a team-best 22 digs for the Lady Tigers to go along with an assist.
The Lady Tigers will travel to Elysian Fields on Tuesday.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.