16-3A Volleyball: Troup falls to No. 7 Tatum

TATUM – Tatum, one of four East Texas schools ranked in the top 10 in the latest Texas Girls Coaches Association Class 3A poll, claimed Troup as its latest victim Tuesday night at Eagle Coliseum.
Tatum (26-8, 2-0), ranked seventh this week, came away with set wins of 25-17, 25-13 and 25-19.
Freshman Shiloh Sluder led the Lady Tigers (15-11, 1-1) in kills with six. She also had one block.
Bailey Blanton collected four kills, an ace, one block and 10 digs, while Emory Cover and Chloie Haugeberg chipped in three kills apiece.
Other players of impact for the Lady Tigers were: Payton Wells (13 digs), Qhenja Jordan (11 assists, 1 ace, 1 kill) and Chayne Graves (7 assists, six digs, 1 kill).
The Lady Tigers’ next match will take place at 6:30 p.m. Tuesday at Tiger Gymnasium, with Jefferson set to provide the opposition.
