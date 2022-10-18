16-3A Volleyball: Troup slams Arp in 3

Qhenja Jordan (7) of Troup returns the ball over the net and between two Arp blockers on Tuesday night in Arp. Troup downed Arp 3-0 in the District 16-3A affair. Jordan registered 14 assists, four aces and five digs.

 Progress photo by Alan Luce

ARP - Troup made the short trek up to Arp on Tuesday night and returned home with a 3-0 (25-15, 25-18, 25-13) win over the home team.

Troup moved to 25-12, 8-2 in 16-3A play with the triumph.

Bailey Blanton had a big night by racking up 10 kills, three aces, 13 digs and a block.

Chloie Haugeberg added seven kills, five aces and a pair of digs while Emory Cover tossed in four spikes.

Qhenja Jordan amasses 14 assists, four aces and five digs while Karsyn Williamson recorded 13 digs, two assists and an ace.

Peyton Wells came away with six assist for Troup.

At 4:30 p.m. on Friday Troup will continue conference play by visiting West Rusk.

