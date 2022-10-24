NEW LONDON - Troup was able to get past upset-minded West Rusk by a 3-2 margin on Friday afternoon on the Lady Raiders' home court.
West Rusk jumped out to a 2-0 lead after posting 25-21 and 25-23 victories over the Lady Tigers (26-12, 9-2) to open the match.
Troup then settled down and won out the rest of the way (25-12, 25-8, 15-12).
Recording 23 kills and 18 digs was Bailey Blanton.
Chloie Haugeberg swatted down 17 kills and Karsyn Williamson led the Lady TIgers with 23 digs.
Emory Cover had three blocks for the winning team.
Troup, the second place team in District 16-3A will play host to Waskom, the third place squad in the loop, at 6:30 p.m. on Tuesday.
Troup downed Waskom, 3-1, when the two schools met in Waskom on Oct. 1.
