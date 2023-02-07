16-4A Boys Soccer: Jacksonville rolls to a 9-1 win over Crockett

Pictured are the Jacksonville starters in Monday's match against Crockett at The Historic Tomato Bowl. The Tribe came away with a 9-1 victory over the Bulldogs.

Jacksonville remained undefeated in District 16-4A action by silencing Crockett, 9-1, on Monday afternoon at The Historic Tomato Bowl.

Sebastion Juarez, Nathan Ramirez and Rolando Munoz scored two goals each for the Tribe, who are now (10-2-2, 4-0).

Jacob Gonzalez and Chris Cardenas added a goal apiece for Jacksonville.

Ramirez accounted for two assists, while Dylen Roberts, Juarez, Gonzalez, JJ Cabrera and Karol Cardenas pitched in an assist each.

Defensive standouts for Jacksonville included Gambino Galvan, Edgar Moreira, Juan Cedillo and Yair Balderas.

The Bulldogs dipped to 2-4-2, 1-2 following the loss.

Jacksonville will visit Trinity on Friday.

