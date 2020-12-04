16-4A coaches name Kelli Richmond as Hitter of the Year

Kelli Richmond, a Bullard High School senior, has been voted as the District 16-4A Hitter of the Year by the league's head coaches.
During the recently completed season Richmond surpassed both the 1,000-career kills and 1,000-career digs marks for the Lady Panthers.
Named to the All-16-4A first team from Bullard were Libby Eitel, a senior, and junior Emily Bochow.
Lady Panther-seniors Claire Cannon and Korleigh DuBose picked up second team lauds.
Grace O'Bannon and Emma Seaton, both juniors, represented Bullard on the honorable mention list.
Academic All-District selections included Olivia Anderson, Skylar Anthony, Anna Conner, Carley Pawlak, Kyleigh Thornhill, Paige Whitehead and Maycie Yates.
Others earning a spot on the list were Emily Bochow, Claire Cannon, Libby Eitel, Grace O'Bannon, Kelli Richmond and Emma Seaton.
Bullard completed its season with a 20-6 record under the guidance of head coach Cristy O'Bannon.
