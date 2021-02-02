16-4A Girls: Bullard to host Lindale with district title on the line

BULLARD — Bullard and Lindale will meet for the second time this season at 6:30 p.m. Tuesday night at Eagle Gymnasium in Lindale and a great deal is riding on the outcome of the tilt.
The Lady Panthers and Lindale are tied for first place in the District 16-4A standings at 9-1. Lindale beat Bullard, 39-31, on Jan. 8 in the first meeting between the two schools.
The Lady Eagles, 20-4 overall, are ranked No. 18 in the state, while Bullard (20-3) is ranked No. 21 in the latest TGCA poll, that was issued on Monday.
In third place at 9-2 is Chapel Hill.
The Lady Panthers will button up the regular season by entertaining Chapel Hill on Friday evening.
Bullard crushed Kilgore, 65-32, at Panther Gymnasium in the Lady Panthers' latest outing on Friday.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.