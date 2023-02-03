Jacksonville High School soccer teams went 2-2 against Palestine Westwood on Thursday night. The Tribe blanked the Panthers, 2-0, in Palestine while the Fightin' Maidens pounded the Lady Panthers 11-0 in a District 18-4A match that took place at The Historic Tomato Bowl.
The Tribe moved to 8-2-2, 2-0 following the win.
Jacksonville will travel to Hudson (5-4-0, 2-0) on Friday night.
The Maidens improved to 9-1-1, 2-0 as a result of their clean sheet win.
The Jacksonville girls will host the Lady Hornets from Hudson (4-5-0, 2-0) at 6:30 p.m. on Friday.
