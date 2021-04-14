16-4A Softball: Bullard freshman no-hits Chapel Hill

BULLARD — Anistyn Foster, a freshman, hurled a complete game no-hitter in Bullard's 17-0 victory over Chapel Hill on Tuesday in Bullard.
Foster struck out 10 and walked two.
The Lady Panthers (19-4, 7-0), who are No. 7 in the most recent Texas Girls Coaches Association Class 4A poll, plated 12 runs in the bottom of the second to take the suspense out of the game early on.
The game was called after the Lady Bulldogs (6-12, 0-7) batted in the top of the fourth inning due to the mercy rule.
Gabby Nichols went 4-4 at the plate, with a home run, a triple and five RBI.
Also having a perfect day at the plate was Teagan Graul, who went 3-3 with a triple and three RBI.
Addison Hooker and Berlyn Grossman each had doubles, plus a base hit. Hooker drove in three runs and Grossman one.
Hadi Fults and Claire Cannon had two hits each. Fults doubled and drove in two runs while Cannon had one RBI.
Bullard is slated to host Kilgore at 5:30 p.m. on Friday.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.