16-4A Volleyball: Bullard suffers first district loss

HENDERSON — No. 19-ranked Bullard was upset by Henderson, 3-0 (18-25, 23-25, 18-25) on Tuesday night at Lion Gymnasium.
The defeat was the Lady Panthers' first in conference play.
Bullard is now 20-9, 6-1, while the Lady Lions improved to 20-11, 5-2.
Emily Bochow hammered down 16 kills to go along with three blocks for Bullard.
Olivia Anderson added nine spikes and nine digs while Taylor Clark led Bullard in assists with 31.
Digs leader for the the Lady Panthers was Callie Bailey (13).
Bullard will be looking to return to the win column at 4:30 p.m. on Friday when it visits Chapel Hill.
