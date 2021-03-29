16-5A Baseball: Dragons rally late to top Tribe, 9-8

Nacogdoches scored the winning run in the top of the sixth inning to defeat Jacksonville 9-8 at Summers Norman Field on Friday evening.
The Tribe had led the entire game up until the sixth.
Hayden Thompson smoked a double and drove in a run for Jacksonville while Dominik Hinojosa doubled and scored two runs.
Other hitting leaders for the Tribe included Jacarri Hamlett (1B, 2 RBI), Carson Cleaver (1B, 3 RBI) and Devin McCuin (RBI).
Joshua Holcomb came on in relief of Ryan Walker in the fourth inning and was the losing pitcher of record for the home team.
The win allowed Nacogdoches (16-4, 4-1) to remain tied with Lufkin for first place in the district standings.
Sat.: Huntsville 3, Jacksonville 1 — Less than 24 hours following the Nacogdoches game, the Indians traveled to Huntsville where the Hornets downed the Tribe, 3-1.
Jacksonville (9-10, 1-4) will host No. 10-ranked Lufkin at 7 p.m. Tuesday.
