16-5A Baseball: Hayden Thompson voted Freshman of the Year

Hayden Thompson, a freshman at Jacksonville High School, has been named as the District 16-5A Freshman of the Year, following a vote of the conference's head baseball coaches.
Four Indian seniors, Jacarri Hamlett, a pitcher, and catcher Cameron Fuller, joined Joshua Holcomb (infielder) and Kasey Canady (outfielder) as first team selections.
Hamlett signed a baseball scholarship with Southern Nazarene University (NCAA, Division II) earlier this month.
Second team honorees from Jacksonville included freshman Ryan Walker, a freshman pitcher and sophomore Devin McCuin, who played in the outfield for the Tribe.
Carson Cleaver and Dominik Hinojosa, both seniors, were honorable mention choices.
Academic All-District plaudits were received by Canady, Cleaver, Holcomb, Matt Jenkins, Peter Torres and Aldo Velez.
In reflecting on the 2021 season Jacksonville skipper, Branson Washburn, mention a few of the highlights that his team achieved.
“We certainly didn't finish the season the way any of us wanted, however it was the first 10- win season in 17 years, which is before some of our players were born,” he said.
“I'm very excited about the direction of Jacksonville Baseball and proud of the Class of 2021 for all they have had to endure.”
