16-5A Baseball: Holcomb goes 3-3 in Tribe's loss to Wildcats

WHITEHOUSE — Whitehouse won the second of three meetings with Jacksonville by a 7-2 margin on Tuesday evening.
The Wildcats (18-4, 7-1), who remain tied with Lufkin at the top of the District 16-5A standings, led 3-0 going into the third inning.
Jacksonville plated a run in each of the next two innings to trim the Wildcat lead to 3-2.
Whitehouse came back late and scored four times in the last-two segments to prevent the Jacksonville upset.
Joshua Holcomb went 3-3 at the plate for the Indians (9-13, 1-7).
Cameron Fuller punched out a double and drove in a run and Dominik Hinojosa added a two-base hit.
Kasey Canady stroked a base hit and stole two bases battling lead off and Devin McCuin singled and stole a base for the Tribe.
Ryan Walker drew the start on the hill for the Indians. He pitched five innings and gave up four runs, all earned on seven hits. Walker struck out three and walked one.
Jacksonville is scheduled to host the Wildcats at 7 p.m. on Friday.
