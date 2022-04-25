16-5A Baseball: Indians are a win away from the playoffs

Heading into the final week of the regular season, the Jacksonville Baseball Indians are one victory away from claiming the fourth, and final, playoff spot out of District 16-5A.
The Tribe (8-16, 4-9) control its own fate as Jacksonville must win one of two games against Huntsville (8-20, 3-10) this week to qualify for post season.
The Hornets, who lost to Jacksonville in the teams' first meeting earlier this season, must sweep the Indians this week to snatch the final playoff spot.
The Tribe will travel to Huntsville on Tuesday and host the Hornets on Friday evening. Both games will get under way at 7 p.m.
Friday will be Senior Night at Summers Norman Field.
The fourth place team out of District 16-5A will face Hallsville (19-5-2), who has already secured the District 15-5A championship, in the bi-district round of the state playoffs.
