Jacksonville run ruled Tyler High's Lions for the third time this season on Thursday night by taking a 14-4 decision at Summers Norman Field.
The victory move Jacksonville (8-14, 4-7) into sole possession of fourth place in the district standings; which is quite significant in the conference's playoff picture.
Jacksonville ends the week a game in front of Huntsville - the Tribe and the Hornets are battling it out for the final playoff spot. The two teams are scheduled to meet twice in the final week of the season.
Next week the Tribe are scheduled to play Nacogdoches - Tuesday evening in Jacksonville and Friday in Nacogdoches. Both games will begin at 7 p.m.
The Dragons are a game behind league-leading Lufkin in the chase for the district crown.
Tyler remained winless (0-17, 0-11) with their latest loss to the Indians.
