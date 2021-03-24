16-5A Baseball: Jacksonville destroys Tyler, 19-1

TYLER — Although the district season is just getting started, the Jacksonville Indians knew that to be able to make the playoffs this year they would have to beat Tyler High.
The Indians did just that by embarrassing the Lions, 19-1, at Mike Carter Field on Tuesday.
Jacksonville (9-8, 1-2) touched up three Lion hurlers for a total of 20 hits as Tyler remained winless (0-3) in conference play — the Lions are 7-9 overall.
The Tribe did most of their damage in the fifth inning when nine Jacksonville batters crossed the plate. The Indians also scored four runs in both the first and fourth frames.
Senior Carson Cleaver had a big night for his club. He went 3-4 with a pair of doubles and two RBI.
Cameron Fuller, Joshua Holcomb, Jacarri Hamlett, Kasey Canady, Devin McCuin and Ryan Walker had two hits each for the winners.
Fuller ripped a triple and drove in three runs.
Holcomb and Hamlett each doubled and knocked in a couple of runs.
Canady laced a double and drove in a run, with McCuin and Walker collected two RBI each for Jacksonville.
A solo home fun by Eli Sanchez accounted for Tyler's only run.
Hamlett, the Indian ace, was credited with a complete-game win on the mound for the Indians. He gave up one run (earned) on three hits, struck out four and walked one.
The Indians will entertain Nacogdoches at 7 p.m. Friday.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.