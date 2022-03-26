16-5A Baseball: Jacksonville falls victim to a no-hitter in Nac

NACOGDOCHES — Nacogdoches-southpaw Justin Bradford threw a no-hitter and struck out 11 Jacksonville batters on Friday evening as the Dragons went on to beat the Tribe, 14-0, at Dragon Field.
The Dragons (9-5, 3-1) had a huge third inning at saw 10 runs cross the plate.
Will Furniss, a second team Class 5A All-State selection a year ago, went 3-3, which included two doubles, and drove in five runs for the Dragons.
Karson Shoemaker started on the hill for the Indians and was relieved by Thad Hoffpauir in the third inning.
Jacksonville will cap off a three-game week at 1:30 p.m. on Saturday by hosting Huntsville.
