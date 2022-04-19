16-5A Baseball: Jacksonville loses a close one to Nacogdoches

Tuesday's District 16-5A match-up between the visiting Nacogdoches Dragons and the hometown Jacksonville Indians went down to the wire, with the Dragons able to escape with a 5-2 victory.
Jacksonville plated one run in the bottom of the first inning to take an early lead.
The Dragons (16-6, 10-2) moved in front, 2-1, after three frames and added three more runs in the top of the sixth to take a 5-1 advantage.
The Indians (8-15, 4-8) were not done and added one run in the home half of the seventh.
Justin Bradford, the Dragon starter, worked six innings and gave up one run (earned) on eight hits — the Indians outhit the visitors, 9-5.
Bradford struck out six and didn't walk anyone and was the winning pitcher of record.
Ryan Walker took the loss for the Tribe. He pitched five innings and gave up five runs (four earned) on five hits. The tall righty fanned three and walked two.
Coen Devillier and Karson Shoemaker pitched an inning of relief apiece, with each striking out two Dragons.
Max Briley went 3-4 at the dish and Hayden Thompson had a pair of hits in three official trips for Jacksonville, who will travel to Nacogdoches on Friday night. First pitch is scheduled for 7 p.m.
Accounting for a base hit each for the Tribe was Jerrod Dickerson, Thad Hoffpauir, Walker and Shoemaker.
Will Furniss went 2-4 with an RBI for the Dragons and Braden Ballenger clubbed a triple and drove in a run.
Despite the loss, the Indians maintained a one-game lead over Huntsville, who fell to Whitehouse on Tuesday, in the battle for fourth place in the District 16-5A standings.
