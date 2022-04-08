16-5A Baseball: Jacksonville shut out, 3-0, by Whitehouse

WHITEHOUSE - Jacksonville's Karson Shoemaker and Mike Dudolski of Whitehouse engaged in a pitcher's duel on Friday night when the Wildcats downed the Tribe, 3-0, in Whitehouse.
Dudolski held the Indians to two hits; a double off the bat of Max Briley, and Hayden Thompson, who punched out a base hit.
Dudolski struck out 12 and walked five.
Shoemaker allowed three runs, all earned on five hits. He fanned five and walked four.
Both Dudolski and Shoemaker pitched complete games.
Jerrod McCoy tripled and drove in a run for Whitehouse.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.