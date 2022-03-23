16-5A Baseball: Jacksonville thrashes Tyler, 16-2

TYLER — Four Jacksonville Indians connected for two hits apiece in the Tribe's 16-2 victory over Tyler High on Tuesday night at the Tyler Legacy baseball field.
The game, the first of three scheduled district meetings between the Indians and the Lions this season, was originally scheduled to be played in Jacksonville, but heavy overnight rains forced the game to be moved from the natural grass surface of Summers Norman Field to an artificial turf facility in Tyler.
Jacksonville batters racked up 10 hits in the abbreviated — the game was called after five frames due to the run rule — affair.
Lead-off hitter Ryan Walker put Lion pitching on notice from the start by stroking a triple into the gap in left field in his first at bat.
Walker went 2-2 officially and drove in a run.
The Indians had a couple of big innings that account for the majority of their runs.
In the second inning Jacksonville scored four times off of three hits, which included a double by Jayden Boyd and singles from Thad Hoffpauir and Jarrod Dickerson.
Both young men had productive nights at the plate with Boyd, going 2-2 with an RBI and Hoffpauir collecting two hits in three official trips while driving in a run.
In the fifth inning, the Tribe added seven runs to what was a 9-0 lead at the time to set up the win.
Hayden Thompson, who was 2-2 at the dish with a RBI, Walker, Boyd and Hoffpauir had hits in the frame.
Four Indians reached base via a walk, one batter was hit by a pitch, in addition to the Lions committing three of their six errors in the segment, which aided in extending the Jacksonville scoring outburst.
Jacksonville's Coen Devillier belted a double and drove in a run.
The winning pitcher was Karson Shoemaker. The tall righty tossed three innings and didn't allow the Lions to score. He gave up both of the Tyler hits, struck out eight and didn't issue a walk.
Boyd, who made his varsity pitching debut, worked the fourth inning and didn't allow a run, nor a hit. He whiffed a pair of Lions and walked three.
Alex McKnight and Diego Muniz followed out of the Indian bullpen, with Muniz striking out the final Tyler batter to wrap things up.
The Indians amassed 10 hits off of three Lion pitchers.
Jacksonville played well in the field and did not commit an error.
At 7 p.m. Friday the Indians will be in Nacogdoches to take on the Dragons and on Saturday afternoon (1:30 p.m., varsity first pitch) will host Huntsville.
Jacksonville moved to 5-9, 1-2 with the win while Tyler slipped to 0-3 in league play.
