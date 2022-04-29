16-5A Baseball: Jacksonville's season ends with loss to Huntsville

Jacksonville dug itself into a deep hole from the get go of its regular season finale against Huntsville at Summers Norman Park on Friday night.
The Hornets put up a seven spot in the top of the first, which proved to be too much for the Indians to overcome, as Huntsville went on to win 15-5 (5 innings, run rule).
The victory secured fourth place in the District 16-5A standings for the Hornets (10-20, 5-10).
Jacksonville (9-21, 4-11) closed the book on its season with a fifth place finish.
Huntsville took advantage of Jacksonville pitchers Coen Devillier and Karson Shoemaker not having their best stuff on Friday. The two gave up nine hits and walked nine in four innings, which put a lot of pressure on the offense from the beginning.
One bright spot for Indian pitching staff was Thad Hoffpauir, who came in to pitch the final inning. He allowed no runs on one hit, struck out one, and didn't issue any free passes.
Hoffpauir also contributed at the plate by driving in a run on a sacrifice fly to deep left field in the fifth inning. Jacksonville battled until the end and scored three of its runs in the bottom of the last segment.
Designated hitter Dakota Martinez, Max Briley and Jayden Boyd each had a base hit in the fifth for the Tribe with Tony Penson and Ryan Walker drawing walks.
Jacksonville's remaining hit came with two outs in the third inning, when Shoemaker singled to the left side.
The Hornets were led at the plate by Jackson Batten who went 3-4 with an RBI.
Although he pitched just one inning, Huntsville starter Mason Monjaras was the winning pitcher of record.
Tribe nuggets: Friday was Senior Night at Summers Norman Field. During the pre-game ceremonies the Indians recognized seniors Diego Muniz, Jarrod Dickerson and Tony Penson, who were accompanied to the third base line by their respective families. Rhonda Parker tossed out the ceremonial first pitch prior to the Senior Night festivities. Several of the Indians wanted to recognize their kindergarten teacher from East Side Elementary by inviting her out to the ballpark to do the honors.
