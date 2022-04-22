16-5A Baseball: Nac gets past Jacksonville in a pitcher's duel

NACOGDOCHES - The Dragons of Nacogdoches clipped Jacksonville, 3-1, in a District 16-5A test tht took place in Nacogdoches on Friday evening.
The Dragons (17-5-1, 11-2) jumped out to a 3-0 lead after five innings before the Tribe (8-16, 4-9) pushed a run across the dish in the top of the sixth.
Reid Bower of Nacogdoches and Jacksonville's Coen Devillier locked horns in a pitcher's duel.
Bower earned the win on the hill after going the distance and allowing one unearned run on four hits. He struck out 10 and lost one and was the winning pitcher.
Coen Devillier went six innings for the Indians. He gave up three runs (all earned) off of seven hits. Devillier fanned six and walked four.
Max Briley led Jacksonville by going 2-3 at the plate.
Jaden Boyd had a base hit and an RBI, while Hayden Thompson singled for the Tribe.
Cermedrick Bland had two hits in three at bats for the Dragons. He also drove in a pair of runs.
At 7 p.m. Tuesday Jacksonville is scheduled to visit Huntsville. A Jacksonville win in that game would qualify the Indians for the state playoffs as the district's fourth place team.
