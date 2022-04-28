16-5A Baseball: Tribe, Hornets tied for fourth going into last regular season game

HUNTSVILLE - Huntsville won the second of three meetings versus Jacksonville on Wednesday evening at Kate Barr Park in Huntsville.
The final score was 11-5.
Jacksonville (8-17, 4-10) will take on the Hornets (9-20, 4-10) at 7 p.m. Friday at Summers Norman Field in Jacksonville in the final regular season game for both clubs.
The stakes are high, as the winner of Friday's affair will be the fourth place team and will advance into post season play.
Friday will also serve as Senior Night for the Indians.
The Indians won the first meeting, 6-3, between the two clubs back on March 26 in Jacksonville.
In other 16-5A baseball news, Lufkin polished off Nacogdoches, 4-2, to claim the district championship. The Dragons will represent the league as the runner-up, with Whitehouse being the third place outfit.
