16-5A Baseball: Wildcats' aggressiveness on base paths leads to win over Indians

Whitehouse ran wild on the base baths in posting a 5-2 victory over Jacksonville on Tuesday evening at Summers Norman Field.
Jacksonville (6-13, 2-6) had one more hit than the Wildcats (13-9, 5-3) and Indian pitching fanned 15 Whitehouse batters, while 11 Indians struck out, but Whitehouse amassed 11 stolen bases, which gave the visitors the advantage that they needed to secure the win.
Braden Bean and Mike Dudolski had three stolen bases each for Whitehouse.
Jacksonville took an early 1-0 lead after Indian lead-off hitter Ryan Walker drew a walk to start things off .
A Karson Shoemaker single with two outs brought Walker in to score.
Shoemaker and Jayden Boyd each had two hits in the game, with Shoemaker driving in a run.
A base knock by Thad Hoffpauir was Jacksonville's remaining hit.
Whitehouse scored three runs on two hits, a hit batter and an infield error in the third segment to move in front.
Jacksonville was unable to regain the lead.
Luke Caussey, a left hander, got the start on the mound for the Wildcats and was the winning pitcher. He worked four innings and allowed two runs, both earned, on four hits while fanning seven and walking five.
JJ Idrago paced the Wildcats at the plate by stroking a pair of hits and driving in a run.
Ryan Walker, the Tribe starter, lasted four frames and gave up three runs (one earned) on three hits. He struck out seven and walked three.
Coen Devillier tossed the final three frames for Jacksonville. He gave up two runs, one earned, on one hit, struck out eight Wildcats and walked six.
The three-game district series will conclude at 7 p.m. Friday in Whitehouse.
NOTE: Whitehouse third baseman Peyton Blackman was struck in the face with a pop fly in foul territory near the Indian dugout in the third inning. Blackman suffered a significant facial laceration and was forced out of the game. He was able to walk out of the stadium under his own power and was taken by family members to a a medical provider for treatment.
