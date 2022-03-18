16-5A Baseball: Wildcats' Caussey holds JHS to 1 hit

WHITEHOUSE - First-place Whitehouse coasted to a 15-0 win over Jacksonville's Indians on Friday evening in Whitehouse.
The Indians (4-9, 0-2) were held to just one hit, a Coen Devillier base hit.
Lefty Luke Caussey came away with the pitching win for the Wildcats (10-6, 2-0)
Whitehouse was in front, 5-0, before scoring 10 runs in the bottom of the fourth to put the game out of reach for the Indians.
Karsen Shoemaker worked three frames and gave up five runs, all earned, off of six hits and was the losing pitcher. He struck out three and walked the same number.
Jacksonville will return home to player Tyler High at 7 p.m. on Tuesday.
