16-5A Boys Hoops: Jacksonville, Whitehouse to battle for final playoff spot

Not that it is needed to make things interesting, but an extra dose of drama has been added to tonight's regular-season finale between the Jacksonville Indians and the Whitehouse Wildcats.
Tip-off is scheduled for 6:45 p.m. at C.L. Nix Wildcat Arena.
The Indians will bring a 5-4 district record into tonight's tilt, while the Wildcats are 4-5.
A Jacksonville win tonight would result in the Indians capturing the final playoff berth. Should the Wildcats defeat the Indians, the two schools would be tied for fourth place, and would be forced to play another game to determine who advances to the playoffs.
If a play-in game be needed, it would be played at Tyler Legacy High School at 5 p.m. Saturday.
In the first meeting between the Indians and Wildcats, Jacksonville prevailed, 49-40. That game took place in Jacksonville on Jan. 26.
